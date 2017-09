LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of barn fire on Thach Road.

The owner confirms to investigators that 25 horses are dead. They say 10 other horses are safe outside.

WHNT News 19 has a crew headed to the Thach Road scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.

