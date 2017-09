× Alabama schedules future game with Miami for 2021 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) –¬†Alabama and Miami will play in the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it was announced Tuesday.

It will be the first time the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes have played since the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

An exact date, kickoff time and television network will be finalized at a later date.

To continue reading click here.