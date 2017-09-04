× UNA slides in AFCA poll after loss in season opener

FLORENCE, Ala. (UNA Athletics)- Despite suffering a season-opening loss to fifth ranked Texas A&M-Commerce, the University of North Alabama is ranked 11th in the latest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Division II poll.

UNA opened the season ranked sixth in the pre-season AFCA poll and was one of 11 Top 25 teams to drop their season-opening game. Seven of those teams dropped out of this week’s Top 25 and UNA is the highest ranked team with a loss.

North Alabama has the weekend off before traveling to Valdosta State to open Gulf South Conference play on Sep. 16. The Blazers, ranked 11th in the pre-season Division II poll, lost their opener 29-12 against Albany State and dropped out of the national rankings.

The Lions have now been ranked in the AFCA Top 25 in the last 45 straight polls.

For a full look at the poll click here.