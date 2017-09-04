Tuesday’s showers and storms: spotty, uneven coverage

Showers begin early, last through the afternoon on Tuesday

A cold front moving south toward the Tennessee Valley kicks off two waves of showers and a few scattered thunderstorms in the next 36 hours. Round one begins with mainly light showers early Tuesday morning (4 AM to 9 AM); the second round may feature heavier downpours and a few storms capable of 30-50 mile per hour wind gusts from around 11 AM to 3 PM.

Total rainfall looks substantial for a few but meager for others. In other words, there’s a reason the chance of rain is 60%: some spots get just enough to measure while others get around a quarter to a half-inch by Tuesday afternoon.

After that, the weather looks fantastic for the rest of the week: highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, bone-dry air (low humidity), and no substantial threat of rainfall.

Football Friday: Already ready for more high school football? The third week of Football Friday is already upon us, and the weather looks fantastic this go-around: a light northeast breeze, low humidity, and temperatures cool enough to need a light jacket if you’re cold-natured.

Expect kick-off temperatures around 65-70ºF; they slowly fall toward the low-60s by the fourth quarter.