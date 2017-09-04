How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 1

Posted 11:25 pm, September 4, 2017, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- You voted and here are the results! The top 5 plays from week one of the high school football season:

  1. Albertville's Jacob Dendy tucks the handoff, hits the hole and outruns the Arab defense for the 50-yard touchdown
  2. Guntersville's Archer Charles scoops up the loose ball and cuts through the Oneonta defense for the touchdown
  3. Hartselle's Keondre Swoops breaks multiple tackles en route to the endzone
  4. Randolph quarterback Graham Copeland hits Sam Kimel in stride for the long touchdown against New Hope
  5. Jemison's Taron Greenwood fields the punt and returns it for the touchdown

 

 

 

 