Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- You voted and here are the results! The top 5 plays from week one of the high school football season:
- Albertville's Jacob Dendy tucks the handoff, hits the hole and outruns the Arab defense for the 50-yard touchdown
- Guntersville's Archer Charles scoops up the loose ball and cuts through the Oneonta defense for the touchdown
- Hartselle's Keondre Swoops breaks multiple tackles en route to the endzone
- Randolph quarterback Graham Copeland hits Sam Kimel in stride for the long touchdown against New Hope
- Jemison's Taron Greenwood fields the punt and returns it for the touchdown