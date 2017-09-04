Salvation Army reminds people of change to annual Angel Tree registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Only 111 more sleeps until Santa's here. Once again, the Salvation Army will partner with the man in the red suit to provide gifts to children and seniors in need. But, there's an additional sign-up step this year.

The Salvation Army spreads Christmas cheer to children in our community every year. Major Anthony Baso knows this is true.

"I grew up very poor myself, and I can remember being a young child with my mother in long lines," Baso recalled.

This year Baso hopes to eliminate those long lines for the annual Angel Tree sign ups.

"It's already a very humbling experience and we want to make it smooth and stress-free as possible."

Instead of showing up for registration in October, parents of newborns to 12-year-old children, seniors ages 65 and older, and seniors with disabilities are asked to call the Salvation Army and make an appointment.

"Knowing that you're going to be here at a certain time, you have an appointment time, and knowing that you're going to be able to come in, go through the process and then get out in a reasonable amount of time," Baso said of how the process will be less stressful.

So if you're in need of a little help this holiday season, remember to call the Salvation Army during the month of September to make an appointment to register sometime from October 9 through October 20. You can reach the office at (256) 536-5576, Monday through Friday.

"Less stress for those that are coming because there won't be long lines, waiting outside and that kind of thing," Baso said. "So, we think it's going to be a very, very smooth process."

If you make an appointment to register in October, you will need to bring these things with you:

Clothing and shoe sizes; and two wish list items for each child

Picture ID for all adults in the household

Birth certificate for each eligible child

Custody document if applicable

Lease agreement, rent receipt, or mortgage payment booklet showing proof of address

Proof of all income, earned and unearned, for every member of your household

Proof of all bills for household

Tenant Profile if applicable (HUD/Section 8)