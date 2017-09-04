PAR disaster response team prepares to deploy to Texas with over 40 volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Volunteers from around the country have sprung into action to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Here in Madison County, there is one organization who is known for helping out in tough times. Prepare And Respond, or PAR, is a disaster relief team made up of local volunteers from area churches and organizations.

PAR wants to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. That's why they are preparing to send more than 40 volunteers to Houston to assist with flood damaged homes.

"The first team will be going down September the 10th. They'll be staying through the 15th or 16th, and then we'll have a second wave coming down after that for the next three weeks," explained Danny Walker, a member of the PAR Executive Board.

Walker said after that, they will send more help as needed. Their main concern is trying to save the homes.

"Anything that's wet has to be removed, and then we'll assist with drying out materials so that recovery can start later," he said.

PAR is sending two trailers full of flood damage equipment, but it will probably take much more than that.

"It's going to take years to get this cleaned up. This is not going to be cleaned up in two or three weeks," said Greg Nelson, another Executive Board member.

Nelson urges those who want to help to volunteer, or send monetary donations. He said PAR will accept monetary donations for as long as people will give.

"It's very specific needs at this point. That's why monetary donations are so much better because we can put that money right where it needs to be," he said.

However, Nelson encourages you if you do that, find an organization you can trust and believe in.

"We've got to be very careful that your money you give is not given to something else, and this needs to go to Texas right now," he said.

To donate to Harvey relief through PAR you can click here.

For more information on their organization, you can visit their website here.