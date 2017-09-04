× Madison County Commissioners collecting items for Hurricane Harvey victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commissioners will be working together to collect items for the victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

They are in contact with Liberty County, just east of Houston, to arrange a drop off in the coming weeks. The need for cleaning supplies has been emphasized over and over again, as people are now able to get back to their homes to start the cleaning process.

Collection Locations and Dates

District 1 Office at 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market 35761

District 1 East Office at 3699 Winchester Road, Huntsville, 35811

Tuesday, 9/5 – Friday, 9/8

7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

District 2 Office at 100 Plaza Blvd, Madison 35758

Tuesday, 9/5 – Friday, 9/8

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

District 3 Office at 149 Walnut Street, New Hope 35760

District 3 East Office at 4273 Highway 72 East, Brownsboro 35741

Tuesday, 9/5 – Friday, 9/8

7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

District 4 Office at 6084 Highway 53, Harvest, AL 35749

Tuesday, 9/5 – Friday, 9/8

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

District 5 – 7901 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville 35802 (Old Grissom High School)

Wednesday, 9/6 – Friday, 9/8

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

District 6 Office at 3210 Hi-Lo Circle, Huntsville 35811

Robert “Bob” Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center at 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville 35811

Tuesday, 9/5 – Friday, 9/8, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Items Needed:

Bottled Water/Gatorade/Sports Drinks

Nonperishable Food Items

Cleaning supplies:

o Buckets

o Shovels

o 2-gallon sprayers

o Bleach

o Cleaning detergent

o Mops

o Brooms

o Paper towels

o Large garbage bags

o Rubber gloves

o Masks

o Scrub brushes

o Scouring pads

o Sponges

o Air freshener

Personal Items:

o Toiletries

o Bar soap

o Hand sanitizer/Hand soap

o Shampoo/Conditioner

o Adult diapers

o Disposable razors

o Shaving cream

o Toilet paper

o Diapers for babies

o Baby wipes

o Baby food

o Baby formula

o Sippy cups and bottles

Pet supplies:

o Leashes

o Collars

o Pet food

o Cat litter