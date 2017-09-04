Hotel group to donate portion of sales to Harvey victims throughout the month of September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Many people have lost their houses to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. For some, that might mean extended stays in hotels. One local hotel group knows what it's like to be that home away from home for people, and they want to do their part to help out.

The Omega Hotel Group is located in Madison, Alabama. They aren't directly affiliated with any hotel group in Texas, but they still feel the significance of their loss.

"The hotel industry is very large, but it is a very tight-knit community. So we understand the effects that city, and that state are going through," said Shaan Kumar.

Kumar, the group's Regional Operations Manager, said that's why they want to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Whether that be small or large actions, we feel that it is our social responsibility to do anything we can," he said.

And they're making it easy for their guests to help too. You don't have to do anything more than you normally would when booking your hotel stay.

"For every room that is rented in the month of September, we have created a program that one dollar is donated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey," said Kumar.

12 Omega Hotel Group locations throughout the Southeast are participating.

"Multiple hotels will be participating in this program. Holiday Inn Express, Comfort Inn, Candlewood, Best Western, and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott," Kumar explained.

Again, this program is throughout the entire month of September. They are currently looking for the best organization that will directly benefit those affected.

The Omega Hotel Group said for any guests who would like to donate additional amounts, they have created the program at all their front desks where you can stop by with either cash or cards.

Here are the participating locations:

Holiday Inn Express's in Dickson TN, Destin FL, Florence AL, and Madison AL, and Athens, AL.

Best Western in Athens AL, and Destin FL.

Comfort Inn in Pensacola FL, and Tuscumbia AL.

Fairfield Inn in Dickson TN, and Athens AL.

Candlewood Suites in Pensacola FL.