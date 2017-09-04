Four Alabama linebackers injured against Florida State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- With the win on Saturday against Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game, Alabama suffered a few big losses. Four linebackers to be exact.

Outside linebackers Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis are out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery in the next few days, according to Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Miller is out with a torn bicep while Lewis tore a ligament in his elbow.

Starting outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings and starting inside linebacker Rashaan Evans both have what Saban labels as "significant injuries". Jennings is dealing with a sprained ankle and Evans sustained a groin injury. Saban says the two are listed as questionable and will be day-to-day.

"It means what it means," Saban says. "I mean when we lose two guys next two guys have to step up. It creates opportunities for other guys in the program. We have to take some of the younger guys, we have and try to develop them more quickly. We hate it that we lost those players. They're both good players, they both made significant improvement and they both played well in the game."

One replacement option is former James Clemens standout LaByran Ray. According to our news partners at AL.com, the 5-star freshman was working with the outside linebackers at practice on Monday.