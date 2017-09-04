Donate responsibly: How you can help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you are looking to lend your support, please follow a few important guidelines below to ensure your support can be the most helpful for Hurricane Harvey disaster survivors.

TO DONATE TO RELIEF EFFORTS

The most effective way to support disaster survivors in their recovery is to donate money and time to trusted, reputable, voluntary or charitable organizations.

Cash donations offer voluntary agencies and faith-based organizations the most flexibility to address urgently developing needs. With cash in hand, these organizations can obtain needed resources nearer to the disaster location. This inflow of cash also pumps money back into the local economy and helps local businesses recover faster.

Please do not donate unsolicited goods such as used clothing, miscellaneous household items, medicine, or perishable foodstuffs at this time. When used personal items are donated, the helping agencies must redirect their staff away from providing direct services to survivors in order to sort, package, transport, warehouse, and distribute items that may not meet the needs of disaster survivors.

Donate through a trusted organization. At the national level, many voluntary-, faith- and community-based organizations are active in disasters, and are trusted ways to donate to disaster survivors. Individuals, corporations, and volunteers, can learn more about how to help on the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website.

In addition to the national members, The Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD) has a list of vetted disaster relief organizations providing services to survivors. Texas VOAD represents more than three dozen faith-based, community, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations.

TO PERSONALLY VOLUNTEER IN THE DISASTER AREAS

The State of Texas is asking volunteers to not self-deploy, as unexpectedly showing up to any of the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey will create an additional burden for first responders.

The National VOAD has also noted the situation may not be conducive to volunteers entering the impacted zone and individuals may find themselves turned away by law enforcement.

To ensure volunteer safety, as well as the safety of disaster survivors, volunteers should only go into affected areas with a specific volunteer assignment, proper safety gear, and valid identification.

At this time, potential volunteers are asked to register with a voluntary or charitable organization of their choice, many of which are already in Texas and supporting survivors on the ground.

The National and Texas VOAD websites are offering links to those who wish to register to volunteer with community- and faith-based organizations working in the field.

Statement by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey:

“Like all Americans, the people of Alabama are deeply moved by the massive devastation that has affected the state of Texas. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those lost because of Hurricane Harvey, and especially with the family of Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all Texans.

“I have reached out to Governor Abbott and pledged the full support of all Alabamians. In the days ahead, we will see the best our nation has to offer, as we join together to support Texas.

“Today, we are reminded that despite our differences, despite our political ideologies, despite what may separate us, each of us are Americans, united by our common heritage and our commitment to liberty as given to every man, woman, and child by Almighty God Himself. Though we never wish for a catastrophic event such as this, it certainly gives us perspective and reminds us of what is important in life.

“I am urging all Alabamians to join me in praying for those effected by this tragedy and in considering ways to help with recovery efforts. In addition to supporting worthy causes like the Red Cross and faith-based groups, I encourage everyone to help meet the urgent needs caused by this storm.

“To our friends in Texas, know we are behind you and are here to help.

“May God bless the great state of Texas and those effected by Hurricane Harvey.”

LINKS:

American Red Cross – www.redcross.org; 800-RED-CROSS; or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army – www.helpsalvationarmy.org; or 800-SAL-ARMY

The United Way – www.uwtexas.org/hurricane-harvey; or text UWFLOOD to 41444

The SPCA of Texas – https://www.spca.org/

The SPCA of Louisiana – https://www.la-spca.org/

The Houston Humane Society – http://www.houstonhumane.org/

The Louisiana Humane Society – http://news.humanela.org/

Information provided by the Office of Governor Kay Ivey