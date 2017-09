LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they are pregnant with their third child, according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

This third baby would be a sibling to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.