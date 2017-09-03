× The Unofficial Start Of Fall Will Feature September’s Full Moon

The next full moon will come this Tuesday, September 5th, which also happens to be the (unofficial) start of the fall season!

Viewing looks good for Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear, as clouds are not expected to build in again until Wednesday morning. It will be cool though, so grab a light sweater or blanket before you head out. Temperatures will fall into the 60s about an hour after sunset.

The Fruit Moon: September’s full moon is known as the Fruit Moon, but the Harvest Moon also usually falls in September. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 22, is the year’s harvest moon. This year October’s full moon, which falls on October 5th, will be closer to the equinox and so will be this year’s Harvest Moon.