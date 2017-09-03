Sept. 3 update on Hurricane Irma: Hurricane Watches in effect for northern Lesser Antilles

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen over the Atlantic Ocean, and as of Sunday, September 3, it has strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane.
A NOAA WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew out to Irma Sunday to conduct weather reconnaissance; this recon allows meteorologists and forecasters to gauge the environment within and around Irma in order to develop future forecasts for Irma’s strength, intensity and direction. The Hurricane Hunters determined that Irma is exhibiting a central pressure of 959 millibars and maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph, which means Irma is a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.
A hurricane watch is in effect for the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles, including the following:
- Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis
- Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten
- Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
Regarding U.S. mainland, it is still too early to determine exactly where Irma will go, and how strong it will be. Accurate forecasting of its track is still a handful of days away.
Below is additional information regarding Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Irma Intermediate Advisory Number 18A…Corrected
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017
800 PM AST Sun Sep 03 2017
…IRMA EXPECTED TO BE NEAR THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS BY
LATE TUESDAY…
SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION
LOCATION…17.4N 50.3W
ABOUT 760 MI…1220 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 260 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…959 MB…28.32 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis
* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten
* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
Interests in the remainder of the Leeward Islands, the British and
U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of
Irma. Additional Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches may be
required for portions of this area on Monday.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Irma was located by a
NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 17.4 North, longitude
50.3 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A
westward to west-southwestward motion with some reduction in forward
speed is expected through Monday night. On the forecast track, the
center of Irma is expected to approach the northern Leeward Islands
late Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher
gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast during the
next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140
miles (220 km).
The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter
observations is 959 mb (28.32 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by
Tuesday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by late
Tuesday.
NEXT ADVISORY
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.
Forecaster Pasch