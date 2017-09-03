Sept. 3 update on Hurricane Irma: Hurricane Watches in effect for northern Lesser Antilles

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen over the Atlantic Ocean, and as of Sunday, September 3, it has strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane.

A NOAA WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew out to Irma Sunday to conduct weather reconnaissance; this recon allows meteorologists and forecasters to gauge the environment within and around Irma in order to develop future forecasts for Irma’s strength, intensity and direction. The Hurricane Hunters determined that Irma is exhibiting a central pressure of 959 millibars and maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph, which means Irma is a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles, including the following:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

Regarding U.S. mainland, it is still too early to determine exactly where Irma will go, and how strong it will be. Accurate forecasting of its track is still a handful of days away.

Below is additional information regarding Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center.