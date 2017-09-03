Senator Luther Strange talks runoff campaign, controversial ads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On September 26th, Republican voters will choose between Senator Luther Strange, and former Alabama Chief JusticeRoyy Moore.

They are the runoff candidates to be the Republican nominee for the senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange was appointed to Session’s old post by former governor Robert Bentley, and he has no doubts that voters should put him the job for a full term.

In the primary, there was criticism of ads supporting Strange paid for by money from outside the state.