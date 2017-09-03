× Rising fuel costs impact Tennessee Valley drivers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The cost of fuel continues to rise as the Colonial Pipeline remains offline because of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The rising prices are starting to impact drivers in the Tennessee Valley.

“It is a financial burden, especially because I just got a new vehicle. It was taking $25 to fill my tank up and now it’s like $35 because it’s going up extremely high,” said Cierra Eason.

Eason said paying up at the pump means scaling back on travel.

“I have to budget. It cuts out different things that you’d normally buy, that you want or need, necessities, things like that. This jumping up as much as it has put a big strain on us,” said Roxanne Griffin.

Griffin said she is currently spending an extra $30 a week because of the price spike. She fills up an average three times a week to get to work in Tennessee.

“If you lived in New York it’d be a different thing. You know, you got public transport and everything is close knit. But when you live on one side of the world and work on the other, it makes it kind of difficult to get to work. Like I said, the gas prices going up and then if there’s not any gas, that’s a pretty scary scenario for me because I have to support my family by myself,” said Griffin.

WHNT News 19 has learned as recently as Friday, there was a delay of at least 2 days for fuel to get from the Birmingham terminal to gas stations in Huntsville.

Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency to prevent price gouging. The declaration also lifts federal limits on the number of hours fuel transporters can work.