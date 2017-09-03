× Reflections of Hurricane Harvey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On this Labor Day weekend, a lot of you are enjoying a three day holiday. But for some, this is anything but another day off. They’ll be laboring for years to repair and replace what hurricane Harvey took from them last week.

Last week felt like it would never end for me. It was filled with Hurricane Harvey slamming into the Texas coast and dumping historic amounts of rainfall on the area. For many, the category four storm scattered people and the belongings they left behind when they evacuated.

A lot of Texans left their homes hoping for the best but fearing the worst. And as expected, many of them don’t have a house to go home to now. “My house is gone. It’s in half,” Stacey Forbes said. “There is nothing. All my kid’s stuff is gone. Everything’s gone.”

The pictures and video from Harvey are heartbreaking. I stayed up later than usual every night all week because I wanted to know and see what was happening in Texas. Just like after September 11th and Hurricane Katrina, I need to know.

With television, social media and the internet, there’s more news available than we can digest. We hunger for information, not because we want to see bad things happen but perhaps because we want to know that things are going to be okay.

For the past week, instead of watching people take to the streets with hate, we have been seeing them wade in waist deep water to reach out to others and get them safely to dry land. Their religion, the color of their skin, the neighborhood where they lived or the level of their income, didn’t matter.

We saw a lot of good hearted people with only one goal in mind, helping each other, their brothers and sisters, fellow Texans, fellow Americans. And it made me realize, there are a lot of good people, no, make that heroes in the world.

Even though we’re more than 700 miles away, we’re reaching out to storm victims here at home. “It’s beautiful. It’s just show unity,” volunteer Nadine Nunnery said. “It’s just showing unity. It’s showing that we all have something in common. We all care about each other regardless of the skin we’re in or our beliefs or whatever issues we have, what really matters is life.”

A lot of different ground are collecting drinking water and other supplies that will be loaded onto trailers and taken to Texas. What’s need more than anything is money. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar or one million. Every donation counts.

In the days and months ahead, it will help people in path of the storm who lost everything replace and rebuild what Harvey took away. “I don’t know. I just want them to be happy and start over and forget,” Stacey Forbes said, “I want to be done. I want this town to be back like it was.”