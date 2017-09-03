Limestone County authorities say ‘continual discussion’ needed after double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jacob Gideon Copeland, 19, of Madison. Investigators say he killed two men found shot to death inside a car Thursday morning. The car was parked on the driveway of an east Limestone County home that had no connection to the men.

The case left some residents with questions about those three young men and the events that led to the fatal shooting.

"You think that you see everything and then something else comes along, it's really heartbreaking," Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stephen Young said.

Those victims have been identified as Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville. Investigators say both men had multiple gunshot wounds.

Young said this case is complex, but said the fact it involves young people, weapons and drugs isn't too shocking. He said this is a problem the sheriff's office is dealing with.

"It`s one where we need to have a continual discussion about. The types of drugs, the nature of drugs, the type of offenses. We see different drugs show up at different times. At this point it seems like heroin in the local area. It`s starting to show up a little more," Young said.

He said a discussion on how to tackle this problem will happen in due time.

"At this point we want to stay on track with this investigation and try to assure people that we are doing everything we can to make sure they are safe and to maintain their piece of mind," Young said.