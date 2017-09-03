Fleet Feet Sports Huntsville Owner collecting donations for flood victims in her hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville didn't give Suzanne Taylor, a co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports Huntsville, her start in life. Her journey actually began in Houston, where she was born and raised.

"Most of my family is still there," Taylor said. "My mother and my brother, my sister, my nieces, my aunts and uncles."

Now, Taylor owns an athletic store, but she began supporting runners before coming to the Rocket City.

"I used to work for the Houston Marathon and was on the board for the Houston Road runners," Taylor explained.

Taylor's reasons for working to give back to the Houston community are clear. That is why she put out brown boxes at the Fleet Feet store entrance to help victims of Harvey.

"All of their shoes are just ruined," Taylor said. "Even if their houses weren't under water, they've been out in the water, they've been trying to help people."

An easy way to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort is by donating new or gently used pairs of shoes to Fleet Feet Sports in Huntsville. You just bring in your shoes to the store. Right now, they are especially in need of kids shoes."

"I know everybody wants to contribute, and this is just a way that you feel like you can do something," Taylor said

Along with shoes, the store is also collecting new socks and apparel. Taylor's team will ship the donations to the Corpus Christi store which will deliver them to Houston.

"We're going to collect as long as we can afford to do so," Taylor said.

You can deliver donations to Fleet Feet Sports on Carl T. Jones Drive. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.