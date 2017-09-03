× Escaped inmate recaptured at Decatur hotel

DECATUR, Ala – The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms a work release inmate who walked away from a job site in Decatur on Saturday has been recaptured.

Officials say Brian O’Neal Williams was taken into custody at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. A tip led authorities to a hotel on Beltline Road in Decatur where Williams was found and arrested without incident.

Williams is serving a five-year sentence on a 2016 first-degree theft of property conviction in Morgan County. He was assigned to the Decatur Work Release Center and now faces charges for the escape.