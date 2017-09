DECATUR, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public to be aware of an escaped inmate.

Brian Williams, 28, failed to return to the facility from his assigned employer Sunday morning. He was sentenced in October 2016 for theft of property.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. If you see the inmate or have any information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.