DeKalb County authorities confirm body found in field

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in DeKalb County are conducting a death investigation after they say they found a body in a field.

Dekalb County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson confirmed a body was found Sunday afternoon off County Road 592.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities are working to notify the family of the victim before releasing any identifying information.