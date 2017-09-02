Warm & Dry Weather Settles In For The Holiday Weekend

The end of August brought a messy weather pattern for the Tennessee Valley as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey passed by. The bands of rain from that storm system dropped anywhere from 1 inch of rain to 3 inches. Now that Harvey’s remnants have moved on to the north, our weather will improve significantly!

An area of high pressure will help push in dry air behind Harvey’s remnants throughout Saturday. That will keep humidity low and skies clear for the rest of our weekend, including Labor Day on Monday.

With clear skies temperatures will cool down quickly at night and warm up quickly during the day. Expects highs in the mid 80s this weekend with lows in the upper 50s.

The unofficial start of fall: This great weather lasts throughout the holiday weekend, but abruptly changes by the middle of the week when our next cold front arrives. More scattered showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning with that front.

Then fall weather really kicks in! High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only make it into the 70s.