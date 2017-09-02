Spain Park vs Muscle Shoals; Russellville vs Deshler; Athens vs Sparkman; Tanner vs Jemison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spain Park headed north Friday evening to take on the Trojans of Muscle Shoals.

The Jaguars dominated the first half, and Muscle Shoals falls with a final score of 40-7.

Coming off a win in Week 0, Deshler came out with a little swagger, taking on Russellville.

The Golden Tigers never quite got in gear, Deshler gets their second win 35-3.

For 14-years Laron White manned the sidelines at Tanner winning nine region titles and two state championships.

Now coach White has taken his talents to Sparkman where he hopes to bring the same winning tradition to a program that hasn't been to the post season in a decade.

The Senators kicked off the Coach White era hosting Athens and brought home a big win 48-11.

Coach White's old school, Tanner played at Louis Crews Stadium Friday facing the other Coach White and the Jemison Jaguars.

The Jags playing great defense, running up the score to win 45-0 over Tanner.