Authorities continue to investigate Saturday apartment fire, family bunny hops away unharmed

MADISON, Ala. — Madison Fire and Police are investigating a suspicious fire. The small fire broke out at Mountain Lodge Apartments on Shelton Road.

Apartment renter Kira Evans believes the fire was started by her boyfriend after they got into an argument. “I opened the door, heard the alarms and smoke barreled out. Inside I’m screaming on the inside. It’s a little bit stressful. I can`t believe somebody would actually do that to someone that they claimed they cared about,” Evans explained.

Madison Fire said the small fire is suspicious. They couldn’t say who started the fire, but Madison Police are looking for Evan’s boyfriend. “All my furniture, my son’s clothes, all my son’s toys. My bunny was in there, she was a show bunny,” Evans said.

At the time of the interview Evans thought her furry friend was gone forever, but the smokey bunny was found. “I’m thankful that her, the bunny and the grandson are okay. Naturally I’m concerned because she did not have renters insurance, hopefully most of her belongings will be able to be salvaged,” Evan’s mother Patty Hayes said.

Evan’s said the situation is stressful, but said things could have been worse. She said someone could’ve been hurt and her little bunny may not have made it.

Madison Fire said the blaze was small and they were able to put it out quickly.