Huntsville police conduct death investigation on Medaris Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are one the scene of a death investigation at a home in northwest Huntsville.

Huntsville police say they responded to a home on the 2100 block of Medaris Road Saturday afternoon for a welfare check. That is when police say they found a 62-year-old man dead inside the home.

Investigators are waiting for the results of the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

