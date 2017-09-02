How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Huntsville police conduct death investigation on Medaris Road

Posted 4:00 pm, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 2, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are one the scene of a death investigation at a home in northwest Huntsville.

Huntsville police say they responded to a home on the 2100 block of Medaris Road Saturday afternoon for a welfare check. That is when police say they found a 62-year-old man dead inside the home.

Investigators are waiting for the results of the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

