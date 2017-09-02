Gardendale vs James Clemens; Lawrence Co. vs Hartselle; New Hope vs Randolph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gardendale took on James Clemens, during the first game of a triple header at Milton Frank Stadium, with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Despite a rainy start, James Clemens beat Gardendale 26-14.

Hartselle knocked off Cullman last week and took on Lawrence County in the Red Devils season opener for Week 1.

Hartselle keeps the streak, winning big 40-0 over Lawrence County.

Randolph played its home opener against New Hope after last week's game was moved to Brewer due to field conditions.

The Raiders sure made up for it. Randolph gets its first win of the year 52-12.