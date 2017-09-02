Austin vs Bob Jones; Arab vs Albertville; Oneonta vs Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Austin and Bob Jones have developed a little bit of a rivalry in recent years, back in 2014 the teams scored a combined 107 points in a Patriots win. The next year the Black Bears ruined Bob Jones perfect regular season. And in 2016 Austin got the win at Ogle Stadium.

The Patriots and Black Bears going at it again Friday night, this matchup going down at Madison City Schools stadium.

Austin ran away with this one, winning over the Pats 41-14.

Albertville beat Columbia during Week 0, and this week they hosted Arab.

Following a fairly slow first half, Albertville picked up the pace to beat Arab 41-14.

A short walk down the road to Guntersville, the Wildcats and Oneonta opened regular season play.

Oneonta scored early in the first half then fizzled out letting Guntersville cruise to an easy 35-6 win.