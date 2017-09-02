× Auburn blows out Georgia Southern in season opener

AUBURN, Ala. – The 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers throttle the Georgia Southern Eagles in their home opener, with a score of 41-7.

Running back Kerryon Johnson led the way offensively, carrying the ball 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown, before leaving with an apparent leg injury.

Kam Martin and Jarrett Stidham also scored rushing touchdowns.

Transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham was 14-for-24 for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception thrown in his debut.

Auburn travels to Clemson next week to play the 5th-ranked defending national champions.