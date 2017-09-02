× Alabama takes on Florida State at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. — No, 1 Alabama plays No. 3 Florida State at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night.

At the half, Alabama leads the Seminoles 10-7.

At the start of the second quarter FSU Quarterback Deondre Francois threw a three yard touchdown pass to Auden Tate putting the Seminoles in the lead 7-3. Alabama responded with a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley putting the Crimson Tide in the lead.

For the first time since A.J. McCarron in 2013, Alabama has a returning starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts.