× Alabama A&M takes on the UAB Blazers at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s game time in Birmingham! The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are taking on the UAB Blazers at Legion Field.

The Bulldogs are the first team to play the Blazers since UAB’s football program was disbanded in 2014.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding UAB’s return, but Alabama A&M Coach James Spady says his only focus is winning the game.

The last time the Bulldogs and Blazers played was in 2014. UAB beat Alabama A&M 41 to 14.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on WHNT News 19.