× VOTE HERE: Austin, Bob Jones, Decatur & James Clemens up for Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week

Voting for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the week features two rivalry games: Austin vs. Decatur and Bob Jones vs. James Clemens. Voting starts at 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 1 and goes until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

Good luck to each school! If you win, we’ll visit your pep rally on Friday, September 8.