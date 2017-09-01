× Together for Texas efforts raise over $32K for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Broadcasters Association and its television and radio partners across the state joined together to collect funds to support victims displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Today, WHNT News 19 partnered with 102.1 WDRM to help raise funds for the American Red Cross. Volunteers were at the Kroger on Drake Avenue all day collecting donations. Volunteers from the Red Cross also took calls from all over the Valley tonight!

We raised over $14,665 through phone donations and more than $17,700 with in person donations at Kroger. In total, we raised over $32,000 for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Thank you so much for your support as we stand Together for Texas!