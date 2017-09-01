Survey Planned To Assess Thursday Night Storm Damage

Harvey passed to the west of Alabama as a tropical depression Thursday night, sparking off a line of strong to severe storms.
Some of the storms caused considerable damage in the Holly Pond area. The National Weather Service in Huntsville is planning to survey this damage.
The National Weather Service’s full statement is below:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
734 AM CDT Fri Sep 1 2017
…Storm Survey Planned Today…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville will be dispatching a
team to survey damage that occurred with the storms that moved
through northern Alabama yesterday. The team will survey the
damage in Cullman and Marshall Counties. They will assess damage
in and near the Holly Pond and Baileyton communities.
A major contribution to the success of our severe weather warning
program is the receipt of storm reports from all our customers
and partners across northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee. If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage,
please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your
local emergency management agency.
Additional public information statements will be released later
as details are received from the field. These will also be made
available on our home page at weather.gov/huntsville.