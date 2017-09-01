Possible tornado causes major damage in Holly Pond; 30,000 chickens must be re-homed

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Late-night storms in Holly Pond damaged several buildings, including three of the four chicken houses at Chamber Farms. Andy Chambers, the owner of the operation, says 30,000 chickens who are only 4 1/2 weeks old will need to be moved to another farm.

Chambers tells us he was just a few years from having his farm paid off. Now he has to deal with this extensive damage. Thankfully, there was only minor damage to his home.

There was more weather damage half a mile away, on School House Road. More barns were destroyed, trees were uprooted, and one home had a front porch ripped off and roof peeled away.

There were also several power lines down and tin wrapped around other power lines.

There have been no reported injuries in the storm.