NWS confirms tornado damage in Cullman and Marshall Counties from Thursday night’s storm

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado struck northeastern Cullman and Marshall Counties Thursday evening. It developed quickly from a tropical rain band extending across North Alabama from the remnants of Harvey; tropical rain bands often produce short-lived tornadoes that are very difficult to detect on radar in real-time. Post-analysis showed a TDS (Tornado Debris Signature) just northeast of Holly Pond after 9 PM.

That debris was likely anything from hay to branches to tin from barns and chicken houses as well as shingles.

A closer look at last night's TDS in Northeastern Cullman Co. #alwx #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/4VwASjM19O — Chris Schultz (@cschultzwx) September 1, 2017

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

350 PM CDT Fri Sep 1 2017

…NWS Damage Survey for the Cullman-Marshall County

Tornado of 8/31/2017…

.Holly Pond-Joppa Tornado…

Rating: EF-2

Estimated Peak Wind: 115 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 13.5 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 300 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: Aug_31_2017

Start time: 858 PM CDT

Start location: 1.7 miles SE of Holly Pond AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.1522 / -86.6058

End date: Aug_31_2017

End time: 919 PM CDT

End location: 3.5 miles NW of Arab AL

End_lat/lon: 34.3456 / -86.5597

.Overview…

A tornado developed just south of Holly Pond, Alabama near the

intersection of Highway 91 and CR 695 where a couple of

trees were uprooted. As the tornado moved northeast it crossed

Highway 278 where more trees were snapped and uprooted, and then

struck 10 chicken houses. It destroyed nearly all of the chicken

houses producing damage consistent with a low end EF-2. Metal

roofing from these chicken houses was spread across a large area

several hundred yards in width. Additional roof shingle damage

also occurred to a family residence along with several snapped and

uprooted trees just to the northeast of these chicken houses

along CR 1728.

As this tornado continued to move northeast more trees were

snapped and uprooted before 3 more chicken houses were destroyed

on CR 1716.

After proceeding northeast a few miles the tornado strengthened

to its maximum intensity snapping and destroying multiple trees

and power poles near the intersection of Red Hill Road and CR

1810.

More trees were uprooted and power lines were down occurred

further northeast on Harris Road just west of Joppa. The tornado

crossed into Marshall County where it dissipated near the

intersection of Mat Morrow Road and Midfield Road.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 MPH

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 MPH

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 MPH

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 MPH

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 MPH

EF5…Violent…>200 MPH

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

Here are some of the photos of damage in the Holly Pond area thanks to an old friend in the area, Kevin Gaddis.

There were numerous rotating storms on Thursday afternoon and evening; here’s another one that came close to producing a tornado near Center Star in Lauderdale County. Malana Willman sent this via Facebook asking to identify it. It’s clearly a wall cloud with a funnel, but if you can’t see the base of it, you can’t call it a tornado. No damage occurred, so this one likely stayed just above the surface (thankfully).

