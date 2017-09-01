Mark your calendar! Theatre Huntsville Presents ‘Farce of Nature’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you feel overdue for a laugh, Theatre Huntsville has just the thing for you. Farce of Nature is set to come to the VBC Playhouse.

The play highlights a day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. Meet D. Gene Wilburn, the owner and proprietor of the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks. Well, it used to be, but lately business is down, tourists are few, and the lone guest who’s just checked in—an extremely jittery Carmine DeLuca from Chicago—is only there due to a location shift in the Witness Protection Program. Doesn’t anybody just want to fish anymore? In the deliciously funny romp that ensues, the residents of the lodge hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors chasing one another, while trying to figure out the source of an increasingly awful stench. By then it’s too late and the lodge is surrounded by vicious critters and hungry varmints that have followed the odor down from the hills. Yet by the delightfully chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of all—family, guests and gangsters alike—change in incredible and surprising ways

Farce of Nature will be performed:

September 10 & 16 at 2 p.m.

September 8-9 at 7:30 p.m.

September 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices:

$18 for adults

$16 for seniors (65+), students, and active duty military

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 256-536-0807.