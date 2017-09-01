LIFE Resource Services Center of Jackson County is making its return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - LIFE Resource Service Center of Jackson County is ready for another season, but this time in a different location.

"The reason we chose this location for the resource center is because it's located downtown and it's also easier for people to find," says Estell Reams, a volunteer.

LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County has a mission to help the homeless get back on their feet.

"Our goal is to get them in here, turn them around get them a job and get them back on their feet," says Josh Sherlin, the president of LIFE.

LIFE started off serving as a warming center during the winter. "We understand that homelessness is not only during the winter months," says Sherlin. "We understand that it's also throughout the fall and summer."

So with bigger plans, comes the need for a bigger location. That brings us to this old home on Andrews Street in Scottsboro. There's still a lot of work to be done. "We have to get sheet rock done, pull the carpets, and painting," explained Reams.

Once complete, LIFE Resource Services director Josh Sherlin hopes to offer a wide range of assistance to help the city's homeless get back on their feet. "We want to make sure we can provide a service year round such as laundering, showering, food and clothing pantry and also providing one meal for the lunch hours."

Sherlin is leaning on the help of volunteers to get the job done. "The renovations are going to take about two and a half months, but that's with a good number of volunteers." He hopes to have the new location renovated and open by Thanksgiving.

The community clean up will be held Saturday, September 2, at 8 am. The new LIFE Center is located on 304 South Andrews Street in Scottsboro. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for volunteers.