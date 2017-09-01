× Harvey Relief: List of locations collecting supplies to be delivered to Texas

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The group behind the HSV Junefest Car & Bike Show has developed direct ties to the Houston area over the years, and has set up a series of drop-locations.

The locations below are in Huntsville and Madison and are collecting supplies, non-perishable items such as toiletries, canned-foods, water, and diapers. Representatives with the group say these items are for the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and members of the group will be personally transporting them to the affected region.

Drop-off Points:

Chester’s Barber Shop

1860 Keats Drive

Huntsville, AL 35810

Premier Barber Shop

8840 Madison Blvd # 103

Madison, AL 35758

Bender’s Gym

3760 AL-53

Huntsville, AL 35806

Bender’s Gym

97 Hughes Rd Ste K

Madison, AL 35758

Marvelous Cuts

6983 Wall Triana Hwy Suite U

Madison, AL 35757

Profiles Barbershop

2420 Jordan lane Suite D

Huntsville, AL 35816