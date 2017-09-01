Harvey Relief: List of locations collecting supplies to be delivered to Texas
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The group behind the HSV Junefest Car & Bike Show has developed direct ties to the Houston area over the years, and has set up a series of drop-locations.
The locations below are in Huntsville and Madison and are collecting supplies, non-perishable items such as toiletries, canned-foods, water, and diapers. Representatives with the group say these items are for the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and members of the group will be personally transporting them to the affected region.
Drop-off Points:
Chester’s Barber Shop
1860 Keats Drive
Huntsville, AL 35810
Premier Barber Shop
8840 Madison Blvd # 103
Madison, AL 35758
Bender’s Gym
3760 AL-53
Huntsville, AL 35806
Bender’s Gym
97 Hughes Rd Ste K
Madison, AL 35758
Marvelous Cuts
6983 Wall Triana Hwy Suite U
Madison, AL 35757
Profiles Barbershop
2420 Jordan lane Suite D
Huntsville, AL 35816