Georgia police officer under investigation, told driver “We only kill black people” at traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people." That's a direct quote from an officer seen in dash-cam video during a traffic stop in Cobb County, Georgia.

That officer is now on administrative duties, and the chief is working to terminate him.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register reports the incident happened on July 16th, but he didn't receive the dashboard video until August 25th.

A police spokesperson says Lieutenant Gregg Abbott was placed on administrative duties while the matter is investigated.

The video shows Abbott telling a woman to call her family to tell them not to pick her up. He was telling her she was being arrested and taken to jail. He was also going to have the vehicle impounded.

The woman then tells Abbott she didn't want to reach down for her phone because she didn't want to get shot. Abbott replied with the comments above.

“No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county,” said Chief Register in a statement.

The police department held a news conference about the incident on Thursday. You can watch it below.