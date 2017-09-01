Cumberland false rosemary is a native alternative to true rosemary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're probably familiar with the popular herb, rosemary, with its fragrant foliage and blue flowers in the summer. But did you know there's another plant that's both very similar and quite different? Conradina Verticillata, also called Cumberland false rosemary, has many similarities to true rosemary and is native to Tennessee and Kentucky.

Cumberland false rosemary makes a low, spreading, evergreen ground cover, preferring sandy soil with infrequent water. While common rosemary often blooms with lavender blue flowers, Cumberland false rosemary blooms pink flowers in early summer.

Though it is a native plant, its existence in the wild is threatened. Fortunately it is easily propagated. So however you might use true rosemary, whether for its fragrant aromatic foliage or for its unique flavor in cooking, give Cumberland false rosemary a try.

