× Crews responding to several power outages across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations Crews are responding to multiple power outages affecting customers across Madison County.

Areas affected in the Harvest and Monrovia area include, Ford Chapel Road south to Douglass Road, and from Wall Triana Highway east to Highway 53.

You can also identify more areas on the power outage map at this link: https://www.hsvutil.org/outagemap/

Crews are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.