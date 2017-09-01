Authorities recapture escaped Alabama inmate in North Carolina

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from a job site in Sylacauga Wednesday has been located.

David Eugene Friend was captured in Zebulon, North Carolina at about 2 a.m. Friday by Wake County sheriff deputies after receiving a tip. Friend surrendered without incident and was taken to the Wake County Jail to await his return to Alabama to face charges for the escape.

Friend is serving a 18-year sentence on a 2012 conviction of introducing prison contraband. He was assigned to the Childersburg Work Release Center before his escape.​