Weather cancels after school activities for several school systems in the TN Valley

Posted 9:55 am, August 31, 2017, by

The threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley has caused some school systems to make changes to their afternoon activities.

  • Colbert County Schools – After school activities, including sports, have been canceled
  • Huntsville City Schools – After school activities, including sports, have been canceled
  • Madison City Schools – James Clemens High School’s football game against Gardendale has been postponed. They are working to reschedule that game right now.