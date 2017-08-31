Weather cancels after school activities for several school systems in the TN Valley
The threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley has caused some school systems to make changes to their afternoon activities.
- Colbert County Schools – After school activities, including sports, have been canceled
- Huntsville City Schools – After school activities, including sports, have been canceled
- Madison City Schools – James Clemens High School’s football game against Gardendale has been postponed. They are working to reschedule that game right now.