UNA’s Phi Gamma Delta house damaged by fire; not a total loss

FLORENCE, Ala. – Twenty-four hours after fire ravaged a fraternity house on the UNA campus, there’s optimism at the site on Thursday. The Phi Gamma Delta home received extensive damage, but it doesn’t appear the home will be a total loss.

“It’s a little devastating to see some of your memories go up in flames,” FIJI Alumnus Chris Brink stated.

Brink could hardly watch as fire fighters battled the blaze Wednesday.

With the smoke cleared out on Thursday, the charred remains became more visible.

Investigators believe the fire started on the back deck and spread into the attic.

Founding chapter president Bill Rogers said it’s not near as bad as it looks.

“I could see the smoke coming in from Killen. I knew right then that this was not good." But today, he feels a bit relieved, "Oh yes, I feel better. Lack of sleep, but feel better.”

Rogers said the building is still damaged, but structurally sound.

Eight fraternity members were living in the home at the time. Chris Brink is giving those men apartments for two months rent free, to help get them back on their feet.

“I see the house; I knew there was an issue,” Brink explained. “I saw there was people who needed help, and I’m fortunate enough to have a business where I can provide that. So, it wasn’t even a question.”

It will still be a long road to recovery, but one the Phi Gamma Delta’s are ready to get working on.

The fraternity is working with the University of North Alabama to get a room for the chapter to hold meetings.

Still no exact cause on what may have caused the fire.