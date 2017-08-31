UNA forced to postpone season opening football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Last season, a hurricane cancelled one of UNA’s football games in Florida. Getting ready to kick-off this season, Harvey forced UNA to move their game scheduled for Thursday night.

The sidelines at Braly stadium will remain empty on what was supposed to be the kick-off to college football this season. Just before noon Thursday, UNA made the decision to pull the plug.

“With the unknown of the weather coming in, the severity, we didn’t know if there would be lightning or tornadoes,” stated UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder. “For the good of our student athletes and our fan base, we didn’t want 10,000 people in the stadium.”

Texas A&M-Commerce made the trip to Florence on Wednesday. They know all too well the havoc Harvey has wreaked in their home state. Many of the players on their team have family in the Houston area.

“We might lose some crowd tomorrow and that’s fine, because we know that everyone who comes will be able to go home happy and safe and that is the important thing,” Linder said.

And Linder added when you look at a #5 in the nation taking on a #6 in the nation, you want the best weather conditions possible.

Kick-off has been rescheduled for Friday at 6.

The cancellation does not come without a price tag. Texas A&M-Commerce is having to spend about $10,000 extra dollars for hotel rooms.

According to UNA Sports Information, this is the first time in more than 30-years the football team has had to reschedule a game. They’re just glad the stadium was available for the move.