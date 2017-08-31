Tornado Watch Until 8pm For West Alabama

New tornado watch is up until 8pm to include all of west Alabama.
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Tornado Watch Number 476
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
1115 AM CDT Thu Aug 31 2017
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Northern and western Alabama
Northeast Mississippi
Southwest Tennessee
* Effective this Thursday morning and evening from 1115 AM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
SUMMARY...Arcing bands of showers and storms will pose a risk for
brief tornadoes this afternoon into early evening.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles
either side of a line from 60 miles north of Oxford MS to 55 miles
southeast of Tuscaloosa AL. For a complete depiction of the watch
see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.