Tornado Watch Until 8pm For West Alabama

New tornado watch is up until 8pm to include all of west Alabama.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 476

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1115 AM CDT Thu Aug 31 2017

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Northern and western Alabama

Northeast Mississippi

Southwest Tennessee

* Effective this Thursday morning and evening from 1115 AM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

SUMMARY...Arcing bands of showers and storms will pose a risk for

brief tornadoes this afternoon into early evening.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles

either side of a line from 60 miles north of Oxford MS to 55 miles

southeast of Tuscaloosa AL. For a complete depiction of the watch

see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.