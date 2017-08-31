× Tonight’s UNA football game rescheduled for Friday due to possible severe weather

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama’s season-opening football game against Texas A&M-Commerce, scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium, has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday, September 1, due to concerns about predicted severe weather this evening in the area that includes heavy rain, lightning and possible tornadoes.

UNA Director of Athletics Mark Linder said the decision was made in the best interest of the safety of the student-athletes and fans involved and was made after consultation with officials from Texas A&M-Commerce, as well as local weather authorities.

“We regret any inconvenience that this may cause our fans, but safety has to be our primary concern,” Linder said. “Based on the best available information, there will not be a suitable window tonight to play the game without risking weather delays or a possible suspended game due to severe weather.”

Today's game vs @Lions_FB has been moved to 6pm Friday 9-1 at Braly Stadium. #roarlions — UNA Football (@UNAFootball) August 31, 2017

UNA Athletics contributed to this story.