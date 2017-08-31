Tennessee authorities search for man wanted in connection to homicide investigation, theft of victim’s truck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Investigators with the Lawrence County, TN Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they consider a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Summertown, Tenn.

Investigators say that 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was found dead from what appeared to be foul play.

They believe that 39-year-old Howard Jason Stewart of Lena, Miss. could be driving the victim’s 2015 white Dodge 1500. Authorities consider the vehicle to be stolen and have issued a warrant for the theft of the truck.

If you have any information regarding the location of Howard Stewart, please call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (931)762-3626 or your local law enforcement office.