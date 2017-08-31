× Team Capsule: LSU Tigers

Few places are under such a microscope as LSU. Ed Orgeron, who failed as Ole Miss head coach but swears he’s learned his lessons, was the interim coach when Les Miles expiration date hit in mid-season 2016. By popular demand, Coach O was retained. He has one of the best running backs in the SEC in Derrius Guice and three starting linemen return. But unless things have changed mightily, Danny Etling is not an elite QB. Defensively, LSU typically is loaded with athletic, NFL-prospect players, but one of the best – LB/DE Arden Key – is questionable for early season games after off-season shoulder surgery. September is conducive to building more goodwill for Coach O, but back-to-back games with Florida and Auburn in October quickly turn up the heat.

Head Coach: Ed Orgeron (first full year at LSU, 6-2 as interim head coach last year)

Coordinators: Matt Canada (offense), Dave Aranda (defense)

Social Media: http://www.lsusports.net, @LSUfootball, @Coach_EdOrgeron

2016 Record: 8-4 overall, 5-3 in SEC, beat Louisville in Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Brigham Young (in Houston)

Sept. 9 Chattanooga

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State

Sept. 23 Syracuse

Sept. 30 Troy

Oct. 7 at Florida

Oct. 14 Auburn

Oct. 21 at Ole Miss

Oct. 28 Off

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Nov. 11 Arkansas

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 Texas A&M

Circle The Date: The Tigers have been picked as Homecoming opponent at Florida on Oct. 7, a designation that has rubbed some wrong in Louisiana

Top Returnees: RB Derrius Guice, WR D.J. Chark, LB Arden Key, C Will Clapp, OT K.J. Malone, QB Danny Etling

Will Win SEC West If…: Auburn can’t solve its QB quandary and LSU is somehow able to pull off an upset in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 4.

What They Said: “I’m very grateful for my time at Ole Miss. I had a great job, a job in the SEC. Was given a great chance. I wasn’t ready. … The day I left Ole Miss, I looked at myself, and I called my mentor and said, hey, there’s some things I have to change. I’m going to be a head coach again. There’s some things I got to change. I need to find out why I was not successful.” – Ed Orgeron

What We Say: Third in SEC West, Outback Bowl